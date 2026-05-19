Update On WWE Rumors About AEW’s TV Future

Recently, discussions about AEW’s future media rights have emerged within WWE circles, as noted by PWMania.com. However, Dave Meltzer has expressed skepticism about the credibility of these rumors. Currently, AEW broadcasts its weekly programs, including Dynamite and Collision, on networks affiliated with Warner Bros. Discovery.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer mentioned that some WWE employees are speculating that AEW may face challenges securing its next television deal.

He also indicated that WWE executives believe that Paramount is unlikely to extend its partnership with AEW, provided the merger with Warner Bros. Discovery is completed.

Meltzer emphasized that AEW still has approximately 1.5 years remaining on its current media rights agreement, and that the proposed merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery has not yet been finalized. Given this timeline, he questioned how much significance should be attributed to the ongoing speculation.

Moreover, Meltzer recalled that similar rumors circulated during AEW’s launch period in 2019, including claims that Tony Khan had bought tickets and given them away for free during the company’s first week on television.

He also referred to past instances in which someone within WWE had sent misleading or exaggerated messages about AEW, such as claims that AEW would not last long.

Meltzer made it clear that he does not know what the future holds for AEW’s media rights. Currently, AEW’s media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery is set to run through 2027, which includes an option for a fourth year.