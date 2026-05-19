Current Favorites And Betting Odds For AEW Double Or Nothing 2026

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is set to hold its 2026 Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View (PPV) on Sunday, May 24th, at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York.

Current betting odds have been released for eight key matches, which include the AEW World Championship Match, the AEW Women’s World Championship Match, the AEW World Tag Team Championship Match, the AEW International Championship Match, two Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinal Matches, one Women’s Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinal Match, and the Stadium Stampede Match.

Darby Allin is favored to defeat MJF and retain his AEW World Title, while Thekla is favored to beat Jamie Hayter, Hikaru Shida, and Kris Statlander to retain her AEW Women’s World Title. Cage & Cope are favored to defeat FTR and become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions, while Konosuke Takeshita is favored to defeat Kazuchika Okada to claim the AEW International Championship.

Will Ospreay is favored to beat Samoa Joe in one of the Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinal Matches, while Swerve Strickland is favored to defeat Bandido in another. In the Women’s Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinal Match, Willow Nightingale is favored to beat Alex Windsor. In the Stadium Stampede Match, Chris Jericho, The Hurt Syndicate, and The Elite are favored to defeat The Demand, The Don Callis Family, and The Dogs.

You can check out the current betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

AEW World Championship Match

Darby Allin (c) -400 vs. MJF +250

AEW Women’s World Championship 4-Way Match

Triangle of Madness’ “The Toxic Spider” Thekla (c) -500 vs. The Brawling Birds’ Jamie Hayter +250 vs. Hikaru Shida +900 vs. Kris Statlander +1000

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood) (c) +900 vs. Cage & Cope (Christian Cage and “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland) -3000

AEW International Championship Match

Don Callis Family’s “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada (c) +150 vs. Don Callis Family’s NJPW World Television Champion “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita -200

Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinals Match

The Opps’ Samoa Joe +700 vs. “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay -2000

Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinals Match

ROH World Champion Bandido +550 vs. Swerve Strickland -1000

Women’s Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinals Match

AEW TBS Champion Willow Nightingale -600 vs. The Brawling Birds’ Alex Windsor +350

Stadium Stampede Match

Chris Jericho, The Hurt Syndicate and The Elite -600 vs. The Demand, The Don Callis Family and The Dogs +350