Adam Copeland Addresses Mix In AEW Locker Room, Post-Retirement Plans In AEW & More

Adam Copeland recently appeared on Westwood One Sports Night for an interview to promote AEW Double Or Nothing.

The following are some of the highlights.

On being open to discussing future opportunities in AEW post-retirement with Tony Khan: “That’s up to Tony and what he may need. And that’s stuff that I don’t know. Like, I don’t know, where would you need me? And then I think we’d just discuss it at that time and go, ‘Okay, that sounds like fun.’ Or, ‘I just want to sit on my deck or [go] jet skiing or kayaking or something.’ I don’t know.”

On how while retirement remains uncertain, he knows he’ll still need some type of creative outlet moving forward: “But I’m a creative person, and I know that no matter what, I’ll need to scratch that creative itch, whether that’s just purely acting or maybe it’s helping with creative in AEW and still continuing in acting. I don’t know. But I do know, in terms of the workplace, I love going there. So it wouldn’t be like twist my arm to keep me around.”

On praise for several AEW stars for their attitude and dedication: “Man, I got all day for the Darby Allins and the Will Ospreays and the guys who really just want to crack this code. And there really is no fully cracking it, right? Just great attitudes, great work ethic, yeah, I got all day for people like that,” Copeland said. “And then also, take any advice for what it’s worth, but you have to put it in your spin cycle and make it you. And you have to feel comfortable with it. You’re probably going to get told 20 different things by 20 different people. So then it’s deciphering who do you want to listen to, who has the type of advice that you relate to.”

On AEW’s locker room being a unique blend of veterans and rising talent: “The great thing is, it’s a really fun locker room in that you can look and there’s Dustin [Rhodes] and there’s Griff Garrison. Like, that is opposite ends of the experience spectrum, right? And that’s a good thing. It really, really is.”

Watch the complete Adam Copeland interview via the YouTube player embedded below.