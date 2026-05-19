Layla Shares Story About Telling Michelle McCool The Undertaker Loved Her

Former WWE star Layla discussed various topics with SportShadow, including her friendship with Michelle McCool.

Layla said, “The first time I ever met Michelle, it was right after I won the Diva Search. I remember it was in Boston because it was my first show. I just said hello to everybody. I had a brief conversation, and we always spoke after that. I connected with her from the beginning. It was cool, we could talk, have fun. She’s very talented. She’s also very organized and she works hard. Like I mean, harder than anybody I saw in the locker room. And it was just chemistry. And then when we started working together, it was just undeniable chemistry. And Michelle and I will always be friends. We will always have a huge part in each other’s lives. We shared something that was so magical and so beautiful that people are still talking about it to this day. I’m glad I got to share that with Michelle. She made me work better. She made me learn so much. So, not only that, I’ll always be grateful to her for that. She really gave me a lot.”

On telling McCool The Undertaker was in love with her:

“I told Michelle right away, when I was — a long, long time ago. I said to Michelle, I think I called her out. I said, ‘Oh my God, he loves you! That’s it. That’s the end of the conversation.’ And turned out he did. I don’t know how, I just felt it. I was just like, ‘Oh my God! They’re perfect for each other.’ So yeah, I did see it and everything and then yeah. I don’t think they were together or anything like at that time. Honestly though, they didn’t make it obvious. It was just me. I just thought, ‘Oh my God! He loves you.’ That that was it. That was the end of it. He didn’t make it obvious, I could just feel it. Sometimes, you just can feel things before like it happens. And I probably was looked at like an idiot when I said that. But that’s what I felt at the time.”

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)