WWE Superstars Confirmed For UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest At The White House

The UFC has announced that the upcoming two-day UFC Freedom 250 fan fest will take place on Saturday, June 13th, and Sunday, June 14th, at the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, D.C. The event will feature meet-and-greets, live panel discussions, a ceremonial weigh-in, and a watch party connected to Freedom 250.

The UFC Freedom 250 fan fest is expected to include various UFC fighters and entertainment acts throughout the weekend. Country music artist Zac Brown has already been announced as a performer and will sing the National Anthem. The UFC has confirmed that several WWE stars, including Charlotte Flair, The Miz, Chelsea Green, Trick Williams, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Bron Breakker, and Tiffany Stratton, will participate in the meet-and-greet portion of the fan fest.

This crossover event is not surprising, considering the connection between WWE and UFC under TKO Group Holdings. Triple H, WWE’s Chief Content Officer, has made appearances at the White House over the past year. Additionally, several WWE personalities, including Cody Rhodes, participated in a U.S. Army Celebration in 2025.