WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 5/15/2026

According to WrestleNomics, Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network drew an average of 1.184 million viewers and a 0.23 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a decrease of 7.43% compared to the previous week’s viewership of 1.279 million and a drop of 20.69% from the previous week’s rating of 0.29 in the same demographic. The rating in the key 18-49 demographic is the lowest for the show since the January 23rd episode, which posted a 0.22. However, the total audience was still up from the 1.153 million viewers two weeks ago.

Currently, WWE SmackDown is averaging a 0.302 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 1.253 million viewers. In comparison, the same period in 2025 recorded a higher rating of 0.456 and an average of 1.525 million viewers.

The episode was headlined by Royce Keys facing “The Ring General” GUNTHER in an Undisputed WWE Championship #1 Contender’s Match.