Current Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of NXT, which will be held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

In the show, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Lola Vice will defend her title against Izzi Dame from The Culling. Additionally, “Super” Sean Legacy will compete against Dorian Van Dux in a WWE Men’s Speed Tournament match.

WrenQCC’s Wren Sinclair will face Kelani Jordan in a singles match, and Shiloh Hill, the winner of WWE LFG season two, will battle Charlie Dempsey from BirthRight in another singles match.

Furthermore, Jaida Parker will take on Layla Diggs in a singles match, and the tag team OTM (Bronco Nima and Lucien Price) will go up against The Culling (Shawn Spears and Niko Vance) in a tag team match.

The episode will air live on The CW and will also be available internationally on Netflix.

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