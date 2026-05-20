Backstage News On WWE’s Summer House Show Return

WWE recently announced it will hold 10 live events across the U.S. this summer. This marks a shift from recent years, during which the company largely eliminated non-televised live events outside of European tours, NXT, and the holiday tour.

According to a report in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this decision aims to give younger talent more opportunities to perform in front of a live crowd. PWInsider.com, citing F4WOnline, confirmed that this initiative was discussed during an internal “town hall” meeting.

Triple H and Nick Khan explained that they decided to increase the number of house shows to allow talent to gain more ring time and experiment with new ideas in front of audiences, without the pressure of television cameras.

During the town hall meeting, it was revealed that the live shows will feature a mix of younger talents and established main roster stars. Both Triple H and Khan emphasized the importance of finding the right balance to minimize performers’ injury risk.

WWE’s live event series will kick off on July 11th in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and will continue through August 30th in Charleston, South Carolina.