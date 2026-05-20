Carlito And Former WWE Star Spotted Backstage At AEW Tapings

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) held its latest television tapings on Monday at the WJCT studios in Jacksonville, Florida, where several matches were recorded.

According to Fightful Select, Carlito and Bobby Steveson were both present backstage at the tapings.

It was noted that Carlito was only visiting, as Epico and Primo were working the show. Carlito has never appeared on AEW or Ring of Honor (ROH) television.

He left WWE in June 2025 when his contract was not renewed, having been a part of the Judgment Day during his most recent run.

As for Steveson, better known as Damon Kemp from NXT, it was announced he would be participating in the show, but he ultimately did not wrestle during the taping.

Kemp’s contract with WWE was also not renewed, and he left the company in July 2024. Since his departure, he has only competed in two matches on the independent scene, both for Wrestle Against Hunger in November of the previous year.