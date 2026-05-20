Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results From 5/18/2026

All Elite Wrestling held the latest set of ROH TV tapings on Monday from the WJCT studios in Jacksonville, Florida.

These matches will air on this upcomine episodes of ROH TV on HonorClub.

– AEW President and CEO Tony Khan made his way out and he said hello to the fans before announcing AR Fox vs. Dezmond Xavier for the ROH World Television Title as the main event.

– Action Andretti def. Soleil.

– The Colons and Serpentico def. Alex Kane, Bruss Hamilton and Kiran Grey.

– Anthony Ogogo def. Darian Bengston via referee stoppage.

– ROH World Champion Bandido def. Angelico in a ROH World Championship Proving Ground Match.

– “Blackheart” Lio Rush def. Griff Garrison.

– Top Flight def. Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese. Dante Martin ended up busted open during the bout.

– Billy Gunn, Brady Booker and Elijah Drago def. Jimmy Wild, Nikki Eight and Tommy Mars.

– Viva Van def. Rachael Ellering in a Pure Rules Match.

– ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty def. Mance Warner in a ROH Pure Championship Proving Ground Match.

– ROH Women’s World Champion “The Fallen Goddess” Athena def. Hyan in a ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match. Athena attacked Hyan after the match.

– The Kingdom def. Alex Price and Jordan Oliver. Taven raked Jordan’s eyes and rolled him up with the tights for the win.

– Eddie Kingston and Ortiz def. The WorkHorsemen.

– Red Velvet and Zayda Steel def. The IInspiration.

– Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean and Shane Taylor def. The Colons and Serpentico.

– ROH Women’s Pure Champion “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo def. Isla Dawn in a ROH Women’s Pure Championship Proving Ground Match.

– AEW President Tony Khan thanked the audience, calling Jacksonville the greatest sports town in America. He then talked about how wrestling is the only sport to go 52 weeks a year and thanked the fans for their support, as well as production crew.

– Maya World def. Trish Adora.

– Don Callis Family’s Mark Davis (c) def. Adam Priest to retain his AEW National Championship.

– Stori Denali def. Brooke Havok.

– Billie Starkz def. Robyn Renegade.

– ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Outrunners def. The Frat House in a ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Proving Ground Match. Lethal Twist attacked the champions post-match. Lethal Twist and Blake Christian then raged about losing their ROH undefeated streak. They then said they would prove that they are the most creative trio. Christian then demanded three opponents.

– Lethal Twist def. Hayden Seal, KayJay Impala and Rosario Grillo.

– AEW President Tony Khan made his way out again and hyped up the women’s division before promoting WatchROH.com and MyAEW.

– Queen Aminata def. Lacey Lane.

– Tehuti Myles def. Matt Menard.

– The Von Erichs def. Alex Reynolds and Evil Uno.

– AEW President Tony Khan then made his way out again and said that the taping was in the home stretch.

– Bryan Keith def. “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington.

– The Rascalz def. Grizzled Young Veterans.

– Angelico def. Main Man Oro.

– Mason Madden def. Terry Yaki. Mansoor cut a post-match promo and issued an open challenge, which Ace Austin answered.

– Ace Austin def. Mansoor.

– AR Fox (c) def. The Rascalz’s Dezmond Xavier to retain his ROH World TV Championship.

– AEW President Tony Khan made his way out once more and thanked the fans again, calling the night a great night of wrestling. Khan then said he couldn’t wait to be back next month.