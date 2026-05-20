Tony Khan Discusses Plans For AEW Fairway To Heaven Golf Tournament

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan recently appeared on an episode of “Off the Ropes with Jonathan Coachman.” During the episode, he discussed various topics, including the success of AEW Collision: Fairway to Hell.

He also shared details about his plans to host a Fairway to Heaven golf tournament next year, which will complement the unique event.

Khan said, “With the Fairway to Hell wrestling show, next year, I wanna have in conjunction — and this is my plan — the Fairway to Heaven golf tournament. I think if we have some wrestlers out there… We can get out there. I love playing golf, and I don’t get much time for it, so if I can find a way to make it a wrestling event, that makes it a business expense, and it’s a good reason to get out on the golf course.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)