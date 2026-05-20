Latest On Potential AEW Fight Forever Sequel

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp addressed a fan question regarding AEW video games, specifically the possibility of a sequel, AEW Fight Forever 2.

AEW’s only video game release, AEW Fight Forever, came out in June 2023 and is available on multiple platforms.

According to Sapp, there have been no updates on AEW developing a new video game title. He mentioned that AEW owns the engine developed for Fight Forever; however, the company faced budgetary issues as the project progressed.

Sapp expects that AEW will develop another game in the future, but he doesn’t think they will announce it as early as they did for the first game.

For context, the initial reveal of Fight Forever took place in October 2019, and announcing a new project too soon would put additional pressure on AEW to release it more quickly.

AEW Fight Forever is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC.