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AEW, MLB Announce “Brawl In The Ballpark” For 7/10

By
Matt Boone
-
AEW
AEW

AEW is set to make history with MLB.

All Elite Wrestling and Major League Baseball issued the following press release on Tuesday evening to announce AEW’s first-ever MLB Postgame Event: ‘Brawl in the Ballpark’ on July 10:

MINNESOTA TWINS AND ALL ELITE WRESTLING TAG TEAM FOR AEW’S FIRST-EVER MLB POSTGAME EVENT: ‘BRAWL IN THE BALLPARK’ JULY 10 AT TARGET FIELD

AEW and ROH stars to highlight first-ever Major League Baseball postgame card; ‘Brawl’ admission free with game ticket for that night’s Twins vs. Angels game

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN – For the first time ever, a Major League Baseball game and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) are teaming up, as the Minnesota Twins and AEW today announced Brawl in the Ballpark — a high-octane postgame event on Friday, July 10 at Target Field. Brawl admission is free with a ticket to that night’s 7:10 p.m. CT Twins vs. Los Angeles Angels game (available at twins.com/tickets). Limited special ticket packages — including an exclusive Twins/AEW Lucha mask hat and VIP ringside access — are on sale now at twins.com/brawl.

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