Shelton Benjamin Reveals Physical Challenges After 26 Years In Wrestling

AEW star and The Hurt Syndicate member Shelton Benjamin appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics. He highlighted the importance of staying in shape while wrestling at 50 years old and being in the business for 26 years.

Benjamin said, “I’m on my 26th year of being (a) pro wrestler and you know, even uncomfortable positions, there’s still times when my hands will go numb for no reason and things like that so, it’s really important these days for me, to one, stay in shape because at this point, it’s use it or lose it. So that’s why I stay in shape, and I’m really serious about my health these days. Both for work and for my quality of life.”

On changing his lifestyle to incorporate more training:

“That’s why you see all these workout videos, and as you guys know, I never worked out before so now these last few years, I really changed my lifestyle to incorporate more training. So, yeah, health is important.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)