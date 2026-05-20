AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 5/16/2026

WrestleNomics reports that last Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision drew an average of 384,000 viewers, with a 0.06 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a 10.7% decline from the previous week’s viewership of 430,000, but an increase of 20% from the prior week’s rating of 0.05 in the same demographic.

The rating for the 18-49 demographic this week was consistent with the 0.06 rating from two weeks ago but lower than the 0.07 rating recorded on May 6th during the last hour of a three-hour AEW programming block that included Dynamite.

In terms of viewership, this week’s numbers showed a slight increase from the 347,000 viewers from two weeks ago, although it was down from the 429,000 viewers for the post-Dynamite hour.

Currently, AEW Collision averages a 0.065 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and attracts 407,000 viewers in 2026. In comparison, during the same period in 2025, the show achieved a rating of 0.11 and 394,000 viewers.

The main event featured AEW World Champion Darby Allin defending his title against LFI’s ROH World Tag Team Champion, “The Spanish God” Sammy Guevara, in a No Countout Match.