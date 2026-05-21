Updated Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE is set to host its Saturday Night’s Main Event special on Saturday, May 23rd, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Updated betting odds have been released for five key matches: the Intercontinental Championship Match, the World Tag Team Championship Match, the Women’s Tag Team Championship Match, a non-title match, and a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.

Penta is favored to defeat Ethan Page in order to retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship. Meanwhile, Logan Paul and Austin Theory are favored to retain their World Tag Team Championship by beating The Street Profits. In the Women’s Tag Team Championship Match, Paige and WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella are expected to defeat The Irresistible Forces to maintain their titles.

In a non-title match, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch is favored to prevail over Sol Ruca. Additionally, the team of Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss is favored to defeat Jade Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab in the 6-Woman Tag Team Match.

You can check out the updated betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Penta (c) -300 vs. “All Ego” Ethan Page +200

Current odds imply a 75% probability of Penta retaining the belt.

WWE World Tag Team Championship Match

The Vision (“The Maverick” Logan Paul and Austin Theory) (c) -1000 vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) +550

Current odds imply a 90.9% probability of the Vision retaining the belts.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Paige and WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella (c) -175 vs. The Irresistible Forces (Nia Jax and “The Boujee Bully” Lash Legend) +135

Current odds imply a 63.6% probability of Scream Mode retaining the belt.

Non-Title Match

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch -155 vs. Sol Ruca +115

Current odds imply a 60.8% probability of Lynch winning the match.

6-Woman Tag Team Match

WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and Charlexa (“The Queen” Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss) -200 vs. Jade Cargill, Michin and B-Fab +150

Current odds imply a 66.7% probability of Ripley, Flair and Bliss winning the match.