Booker T’s ROW Announces Social Distribution Deal

Booker T’s Reality Of Wrestling issued the following:

REALITY OF WRESTLING ANNOUNCES SOCIAL DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH CREATOR SPORTS NETWORK

HOUSTON, TX — May 20, 2026 — Reality of Wrestling (ROW), the premier professional wrestling organization founded by two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and WWE Hall of Famer “Queen” Sharmell Huffman today announced a new partnership with Creator Sports Network (CSN) to distribute its events across creator-led social and streaming platforms.

Through the agreement, CSN will serve as the social rights distributor for Reality of Wrestling’s flagship brands, Platinum and Glory, leveraging its global creator ecosystem and proprietary Hive platform to enable creators to broadcast ROW content directly to their audiences across major digital platforms while streamlining live sports distribution, rights management and audience data across creator channels.

The first event under the partnership will be ROW: GLORY, taking place Saturday, May 23 at 7:00 PM CT.

“Reality of Wrestling has always been about building the future of the business and giving the next generation a platform,” said Booker T, founder of Reality of Wrestling and two-time WWE Hall of Famer. “This partnership with Creator Sports Network opens the door to reaching fans in a whole new way. Wrestling is built on connection with the audience, and through creators and social platforms we can bring the Reality of Wrestling experience to more fans than ever before.”

Creator-led distribution has emerged as an increasingly popular model for sports rights holders seeking to expand digital reach and fan engagement beyond traditional broadcast platforms.

“This partnership with Reality of Wrestling reflects where the industry is headed,” said Barrick Prince, founder of Creator Sports Network. “Fans today don’t just discover sports through traditional broadcasts, they increasingly experience them through the creators and communities they trust and engage with every day. By combining ROW’s incredible in-ring storytelling with CSN’s creator-led distribution, we’re opening the door for wrestling to reach new audiences in a way that’s native to how the next generation consumes sports.”

Based in Houston, Reality of Wrestling has become one of the leading independent wrestling promotions in the United States, producing live events and digital programming while serving as a development platform for emerging wrestling talent.

About Reality of Wrestling

Founded by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Reality of Wrestling is one of the most respected professional wrestling promotions and training academies in the world. Based in Houston, Texas, ROW has developed and showcased talent seen across WWE, TNA, and top independent promotions. With a global digital footprint and a commitment to elite athlete development, Reality of Wrestling continues to help shape the future of the industry.

About Creator Sports Network

Creator Sports Network (CSN) is a sports media platform redefining how live sports are consumed through creator-led distribution. The company pioneered the “creator social rights window,” and is leading the way in enabling creators to broadcast live sports directly to their communities on social and streaming platforms.

CSN works with leagues, teams and rights holders to expand audience reach, create new monetization opportunities and deliver live sports content through both creator channels and the company’s proprietary Hive platform, which streamlines distribution, data and rights management. To date, CSN has facilitated thousands of creator-led broadcasts across major sports properties, generating billions of ad impressions and millions of hours of watch time.