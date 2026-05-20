Charlotte Flair Had No Idea WWE Signing Was At The White House

Several major World Wrestling Entertainment stars are set to appear at the upcoming UFC Freedom 250 Fan Festival event in Washington, D.C., including Charlotte Flair, The Miz, Trick Williams, The Usos, Chelsea Green, Tiffany Stratton, and Bron Breakker.

The fan festival is scheduled to take place on the South Lawn of the White House as part of UFC Freedom 250 festivities.

During an appearance on TMZ’s Inside The Ring podcast, Flair admitted she initially had no idea the signing was connected to a White House event and only discovered the details after seeing the announcement online.

“I saw the announcement online. I knew I had a signing. They’re like, ‘Yeah, you have a signing on what date?’ And I was like, ‘Okay, sure.’ And then I saw online, and I was like, ‘Oh, I guess I’m in a UFC fight. Great.’”

Flair joked that the revelation also forced her to reconsider her planned outfit for the appearance.

“I saw online and then I was like, ‘Well, I guess I won’t be wearing my queen outfit that I had.’ I had my spray-painted, bedazzled outfit that I was going to wear to the signing because it was just a signing. And then I saw it said ‘White House signing.’ I’m like, ‘So, are we going to the White House?’ I really did not know what we were doing until I saw it on Twitter.”

The crossover appearance further highlights the growing relationship between WWE and UFC under the TKO Group Holdings umbrella following the merger between WWE and UFC.

The UFC Freedom 250 Fan Festival is expected to feature appearances from both UFC and WWE personalities throughout the event weekend.