Charlotte Flair Paid Over $15,000 For Recent WrestleMania Robe, Talks Potential WWE Character Change

Charlotte Flair recently appeared as a guest on The Ringer Wrestling Show to promote the upcoming WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event and WWE Clash In Italy shows.

The following are some of the highlights from the interview.

On spending nearly $15,000 on her robe for WrestleMania 41: “My WrestleMania robe last year, I think it almost was like 15 grand by the time it was done. Every single one is not that price, but they are a couple thousands of dollars. They vary. Part of it too is like you got to ship it to this person and to that person because one person stones it, one person does the feathers.”

On a pitch she made for her return to WWE from a lengthy injury absence: “I really wanted to come back different from the knee injury. I did this whole pitch where I wanted to come back with dark hair and the black robe and be the dark evil queen. That obviously did not happen. I was like, when you think of the name Flair, it’s synonymous with blonde. So, how could I come back [different]? Who’s to say I won’t do that later down the road.”

Watch the complete Charlotte Flair interview via the YouTube player embedded below.