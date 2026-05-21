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Report: WWE Star Ludwig Kaiser Arrested In Florida

By
James Hetfield
-
Ludwig Kaiser
Ludwig Kaiser | WWE

According to Fightful.com, WWE star Ludwig Kaiser, whose real name is Marcel Barthel, was recently arrested on charges of battery in Florida. The news surfaced after his mugshot appeared on Recently Booked, a resource providing real-time booking information and arrest records.

Sean Ross Sapp confirmed that the arrest is valid and stated that the battery charge resulted from an altercation with a currently unnamed male. It’s important to note that this situation does not involve domestic battery, as clarified by various sources.

PWInsider.com has also reported that the incident was not domestic in nature. Kaiser was released from Orange County Corrections in Orlando on $1,000 bail at 11:20 PM ET. He was arrested and booked at 2:37 PM in Orange County, which is near Orlando. WWE has not yet issued a statement regarding the incident.

Kaiser has been with WWE since 2017 and is a former WWE Speed Men’s Champion.

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