WWE NXT Introduces Its Newest Crop Of Performance Center Recruits

WWE NXT has announced the newest rookie class at the WWE Performance Center on its official Twitter (X) account. The group includes Mason Rook, Lacey Simon, Nicole Martinez, and Marcus Brown.

Mason Rook, previously known as Will Kroos, recently made his debut on WWE NXT. In last week’s episode, he officially signed his NXT contract.

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena has expressed high praise for Rook.

In a recent interview, Cena said, “It’s no secret, I think, to those in the know that I chant with everybody else, ‘He’s big. He’s bad. He’ll bodyslam your dad.’ If you don’t know who I’m talking about, I want you to go check that out, but I’m a fan.”