Enzo Amore WWE Return Rumors Grow Amid Big Bill Contract Uncertainty

Recent speculation surrounding Big Bill’s future with All Elite Wrestling has fueled growing discussion about a possible reunion with former tag team partner Enzo Amore.

According to a previous report from Fightful, Big Bill’s AEW contract was believed to be nearing expiration, with the deal potentially set to end in late May or early June 2026. As of now, there has been no confirmation regarding whether Bill has signed a new agreement with AEW.

The contract uncertainty has led many fans to speculate about the possibility of Bill reuniting with Enzo, the duo formerly known in WWE as Enzo & Cass.

Adding further fuel to the rumors, comments made during the Self Made Session podcast claimed that WWE has recently reached out to Enzo as part of broader efforts to rebuild the company’s tag team division.

“WWE is looking to retool their tag team division, and they’ve been scouting internationally and they’ve been scouting different companies for guys… What I can tell you guys is that on the week of WrestleMania, they were in contact with Enzo Amore. So I don’t know where that is at right now in terms of negotiations, but I do think it’s interesting that I know that’s something that took place during Mania week. And now it appears that the former Cass, Big Bill, is going to be available within weeks.”

Further adding to the speculation, False Finish reported on Wednesday that Enzo has recently been spotted at the WWE Performance Center.

“Enzo has been at the WWE Performance Center recently and was there yesterday ahead of WWE NXT.”

Enzo and Big Bill — previously known as Big Cass in WWE — became one of WWE’s most popular tag teams during the mid-2010s thanks to their charisma, crowd reactions, and strong promo work. The pair enjoyed successful runs in both NXT and WWE’s main roster before ultimately splitting in 2017.

While neither WWE nor AEW has officially commented on the latest rumors, the timing of Enzo’s reported WWE contact alongside uncertainty surrounding Big Bill’s AEW status has naturally intensified fan speculation about a possible reunion.

At the moment, however, no official deal or return has been confirmed.