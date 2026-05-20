First Trailer Drops For John Cena’s Post-WWE Netflix Project

John Cena has officially unveiled the first trailer for his upcoming Netflix comedy film Little Brother, which is scheduled to premiere on June 26, 2026.

The movie stars Cena alongside comedian and actor Eric Andre and marks another major Hollywood project for the former WWE Champion following his retirement from in-ring competition late last year.

After the trailer’s release, Cena shared his excitement about the project on X.

“Families come in all shapes, sizes, and even varying levels of ‘relation.’ I couldn’t be prouder to be part of this cast and crew family. They’ll make you laugh and cry, and @EricAndre will make you often do both. So excited for everyone to see #LittleBrother on @netflix June 26.”

Families come in all shapes, sizes, and even varying levels of “relation.” I couldn’t be prouder to be part of this cast and crew family. They’ll make you laugh and cry… and @EricAndre will make you often do both. So excited for everyone to see #LittleBrother on @netflix June… pic.twitter.com/6L3Frv2Xm2 — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 20, 2026

The film is directed by Matt Spicer, best known for the critically acclaimed indie comedy Ingrid Goes West, while the screenplay was written by Jarrad Paul and Andrew Mogel, the duo behind The D-Train.

According to Netflix’s official synopsis, the story centers around a successful and highly polished real estate agent played by Cena whose carefully controlled life is thrown into chaos when his eccentric younger brother, portrayed by André, unexpectedly re-enters the picture.

Little Brother represents another major step in Cena’s evolving entertainment career following his retirement match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in December 2025. Since stepping away from active competition, Cena has remained involved with World Wrestling Entertainment as an ambassadorial figure, including appearances hosting WrestleMania 42 and launching the John Cena Classic at WWE Backlash.

Outside wrestling, however, Cena’s focus has increasingly shifted toward acting and mainstream entertainment. Little Brother joins an expanding slate of projects that includes the recently completed Heads of State sequel, additional work connected to his Peacemaker universe, and several upcoming WWE-related film and television ventures tied to Netflix and Paramount partnerships.

Cena recently stated during an interview with The Takedown on SI that his current mission is to help “leave wrestling better than I found it,” using his mainstream visibility, business partnerships, and entertainment platform to continue elevating WWE and professional wrestling as a whole.

Little Brother begins streaming June 26 exclusively on Netflix.