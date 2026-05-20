Marty Jannetty’s Wife Shares Official Update On His Health Situation

The family of former WWE star Marty Jannetty has officially confirmed that the wrestling veteran recently underwent a below-the-knee amputation following days of speculation surrounding his health.

Jannetty’s wife, Addie Jannetty, released a public statement on Facebook addressing the rumors and unauthorized circulation of medical information online after former wrestler Eddy Mansfield discussed Jannetty’s condition during an appearance on the Monte & The Pharaoh podcast.

The conversation sparked widespread discussion across social media and wrestling news outlets, particularly after an image related to Jannetty’s surgery began circulating online.

In the family’s statement, Addie explained why they ultimately decided to publicly address the situation.

“The Jannetty family is issuing this statement to address the recent circulation of private medical information and photographs involving Marty Jannetty. Over the past year, we have chosen to keep Marty’s health matters private, and we stand firmly by that decision. However, due to widespread speculation, unauthorized posts, and ongoing commentary across social media and wrestling news outlets, we feel it is necessary to provide accurate information.”

She then confirmed that Jannetty underwent a below-the-knee amputation earlier this year and clarified that the circulating image was legitimate.

“Marty recently underwent a below-the-knee amputation. The photograph currently being shared online is authentic. It is not AI-generated, altered, or manipulated in any way. It was taken by his wife to document his medical journey. The procedure was performed on April 1, 2026, by Dr. Leland McCluskey, who successfully removed all infected bone. The surgery went as expected, and Marty is now focusing on recovery, pain management, and long-term healing.”

Jannetty had previously revealed back in January 2024 that doctors informed him an amputation would eventually be necessary, making the April 1 surgery the culmination of a long-standing medical issue.

During his podcast appearance, Mansfield also criticized World Wrestling Entertainment for what he believes has been a lack of support for Jannetty over the years, particularly regarding physical damage sustained during his wrestling career.

Mansfield additionally argued that Jannetty deserves induction into the WWE Hall of Fame and said Shawn Michaels should personally induct his longtime tag team partner.

“He should be in the Hall of Fame. Without a shadow of a doubt, he should be. And Shawn Michaels should be the guy who’s introducing him into the Hall of Fame. How come he hadn’t done that?”

Jannetty remains one of the most influential tag team wrestlers of his generation thanks to his legendary run as one-half of The Rockers alongside Michaels during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Together, the duo became one of the defining tag teams of the era, capturing the AWA World Tag Team Championships and helping revolutionize tag team wrestling with their athletic, high-energy style. Jannetty also enjoyed singles success in WWE, winning the Intercontinental Championship in 1993 during Michaels’ storyline suspension.

Everyone at PWMania sends best wishes to Marty Jannetty as he continues his recovery.