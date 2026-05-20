MJF Reacts To Mick Foley – AEW Rumors With Harsh Comments

New speculation surrounding Mick Foley’s future has emerged following reports that his current WWE Legends agreement is nearing expiration.

According to Jon Alba of SI.com, Foley’s Legends deal with World Wrestling Entertainment is expected to expire within the next month. The report also noted that All Elite Wrestling is believed to have interest in potentially working with the WWE Hall of Famer.

Amid the growing rumors, MJF was asked by Alba about Foley and delivered a characteristically blunt response.

“I think Mick Foley is fat and he’s ugly, and I think he was the blueprint of what Darby Allin is now, which makes me hate him even more. That’s what I think of Mick Foley.”

MJF’s comments continue his ongoing verbal attacks toward Darby Allin ahead of their AEW World Championship Hair vs. Title showdown at AEW Double or Nothing this Sunday.

The remarks also revisit the unusual connection between MJF and Foley that surfaced in 2025, when Foley publicly revealed that he had held what he described as a “top secret meeting” with MJF regarding the possibility of Foley working a retirement match against the former AEW World Champion.

While nothing materialized from those discussions at the time, Foley has frequently praised MJF’s promo ability and old-school heel mentality in past interviews.

Foley remains one of the most respected and influential figures in wrestling history, with legendary runs in WWE, WCW, and ECW under personas including Mankind, Cactus Jack, and Dude Love. His hardcore style and emotionally driven storytelling have often been cited as inspirations for modern stars such as Darby Allin.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding Foley’s future once his WWE Legends contract expires, nor any public indication that an AEW appearance is imminent.