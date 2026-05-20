Piper Niven Fires Back At Fan Following Mason Rook Comparison

Piper Niven delivered a sharp and humorous response on social media after a fan compared her appearance to newly debuted Mason Rook following this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

During the May 19, 2026 edition of NXT, Mason Rook made his official in-ring debut for WWE’s developmental brand, marking a major milestone in his WWE career.

Following the show, a fan posted a message on Twitter/X mocking Niven by comparing her to Rook, writing:

“It’s nice to see that @PiperNivenWWE got a haircut and is back on tv #WWENXT.”

Niven quickly responded with a viral clapback that drew plenty of attention from wrestling fans online.

“The frickin balls on you mate 😂. If @MasonRook_wwe and me are even somewhat related then you’re our weird uncle that mum makes us invite to family gatherings cause it’ll make gran happy. You look like an inflamed toenail and ye probably smell like one too boot. Don’t ever talk to me or my son again. @MasonRook_wwe I’ll hold him down and you set in about his ribs, go on lad.”

The exchange quickly gained traction across wrestling social media, with many fans praising Niven’s sense of humor and her willingness to fire back at online insults.

Niven has become well known for her outspoken personality both on WWE programming and online, often mixing sarcasm and comedy into her social media interactions.

Meanwhile, Mason Rook’s NXT debut generated significant buzz among fans, with many interested to see how the newcomer develops within WWE’s system moving forward.