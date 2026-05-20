WWE Files Trademark For “The Glamour” Ahead Of Blake Monroe’s SmackDown Debut

World Wrestling Entertainment has officially moved to secure another piece of branding tied to Blake Monroe, filing a new trademark for “The Glamour” as anticipation continues to build for her upcoming SmackDown debut.

According to a filing submitted on May 19 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, WWE applied to trademark “The Glamour” under the company’s standard entertainment and wrestling classifications.

The filing covers a wide range of wrestling-related media and entertainment services, including live wrestling performances, television and online broadcasts, fan club activities, sports entertainment websites, newsletters, blogs, and online wrestling content.

“The Glamour” has long been associated with Monroe throughout her wrestling career and appears set to become a central part of her WWE main roster presentation moving forward.

The trademark filing comes amid growing reports that Monroe’s official arrival on WWE SmackDown is imminent. PWInsider recently reported that her debut is expected before the end of May.

WWE has been airing teaser vignettes for Monroe on SmackDown since April 24, though she has yet to physically appear on the blue brand. Monroe herself recently hinted that her debut could potentially take place during WWE’s upcoming European Summer Tour stop in Spain.

Monroe’s promotion to SmackDown was confirmed earlier this month following a successful WWE NXT run.

Before joining WWE, Monroe built her reputation across the British independent wrestling scene before expanding internationally with World Wonder Ring Stardom in Japan. During her Stardom tenure, she captured the Goddesses of Stardom Championship alongside Mina Shirakawa.

Monroe later signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2023, eventually winning the AEW Women’s World Championship during her run with the promotion. After departing AEW in May 2025, she signed with WWE the following month and quickly established herself in NXT.

During her time on the developmental brand, Monroe captured the NXT Women’s North American Championship before ultimately losing the title to Tatum Paxley in a casket match shortly before her call-up to SmackDown.

Following Monroe’s move to the main roster, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry publicly praised her versatility and in-ring skill set, describing her as a performer with “no weakness” in her game. Henry specifically highlighted her ability to combine high-flying offense, technical wrestling, striking, and traditional ring psychology, even referring to her as an “old school throwback wrestler.”

Monroe later acknowledged Henry’s praise during an interview with Vicente Beltrán, expressing appreciation for the comments as momentum continues to build ahead of her official SmackDown debut.