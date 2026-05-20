MJF Makes Blunt Comments About CM Punk

MJF did not hold back when discussing CM Punk’s WWE return and the evolution of All Elite Wrestling following the company’s backstage turmoil in 2022 and 2023.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani, MJF was asked whether he was surprised by Punk’s successful run since returning to World Wrestling Entertainment.

While MJF acknowledged Punk’s talent and success, he made his personal feelings toward the former AEW star crystal clear.

“I’m not surprised at how good he’s doing. Doesn’t change the fact that he’s a fcking cunt. He just sucks. He’s a bad guy, but he’s an incredible professional wrestler. He’s a piece of sht, but he’s a great wrestler.”

Punk returned to WWE in late 2023 following his highly publicized departure from AEW and has since re-established himself as one of WWE’s top featured stars. His AEW tenure, however, was marked by multiple backstage controversies and public incidents that became major talking points throughout the wrestling industry.

Later in the interview, MJF reflected on how AEW has changed internally since that turbulent period, arguing that the company’s culture is now stronger and more stable.

“There’s no longer people in the locker room that look at my company as a stepping stone. They look at it as a legitimate company. We had some guys that came in and they were like, ‘I’m going to show up, be the top guy, and go back to Vince [McMahon].’ Really motherfcker? You’re going to leapfrog me? Good luck pssy. Not happening on my watch.”

MJF has increasingly positioned himself as one of AEW’s locker room leaders in recent years and has spoken openly about protecting the company’s identity as a true alternative within the wrestling industry.

His comments also continue a growing trend of AEW talent publicly addressing frustrations with performers they believe viewed the promotion as a temporary stop before eventually returning to WWE.

MJF is currently preparing for one of the biggest matches of his AEW career as he challenges Darby Allin for the AEW World Championship in a Hair vs. Title match at AEW Double or Nothing this Sunday.