Backstage News On WWE Tag Team Division Plans

Bryan Alvarez has pushed back on recent speculation suggesting World Wrestling Entertainment is aggressively pursuing established outside tag teams to rebuild its tag division following the post-WrestleMania 42 roster cuts.

The clarification came after a report from False Finish claimed WWE was looking externally for tag team talent as part of a broader rebuilding effort.

According to Alvarez, however, WWE’s actual focus appears to be centered more on developing in-house pairings and elevating teams currently working within WWE NXT.

“Also, regarding tag teams, we are told WWE does not really have much interest in outside tag teams at the time, but there are newly-made teams on TV like Miz & Kit that will remain tag teams, and a few teams in NXT likely called up soon as well.”

The “Miz & Kit” reference pertains to The Miz’s recent alliance with Kit Wilson, formerly one-half of Pretty Deadly alongside Elton Prince. While the pairing initially appeared to be a temporary storyline arrangement following WWE Backlash, Alvarez’s report suggests WWE now views the duo as a longer-term tag team.

Wilson’s former partner Elton Prince was among the talents released during WWE’s April 24 post-WrestleMania 42 cuts, opening the door for Wilson’s new direction alongside The Miz.

WWE NXT also currently features several teams that could potentially be moved to the main roster in the near future, including The Vanity Project, The Culling, and teams associated with The D’Angelo Family. WWE has additionally experimented with pairing singles wrestlers together as makeshift tag teams in recent months.

The company’s tag division underwent significant changes after WrestleMania 42 due to a wave of roster departures that heavily impacted the division.

Among the most notable exits were The New Day members Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, who reportedly requested releases after being asked to accept pay cuts on their long-term contracts.

Other major departures included Motor City Machine Guns members Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, along with all members of the Wyatt Sicks faction, who have since reportedly resurfaced on the independent scene under new identities.

Additional exits included Jeff Cobb and Tonga Loa from the MFTs group.

While WWE’s tag team landscape continues to evolve, Alvarez’s report suggests the company currently sees more value in developing its own pairings internally rather than rebuilding the division through major outside signings.