Former WWE NXT Star Says Release Came Just Weeks After Raise

Former WWE NXT star Parker Boudreaux, previously known as Harland, recently reflected on his WWE run and admitted that his release from the company came as a complete surprise.

Speaking with F4WOnline.com, Boudreaux discussed his time in WWE, the circumstances surrounding his departure, and why he still believes the door remains open for a future return.

“I was grateful for my time in WWE because I could definitely see myself back in WWE soon. And just what an honor to be in the WWE, and I was on TV every Tuesday. I was doing a great job, I thought, because I got a raise, you know, two weeks before I got released. So, um, when I got released, obviously, it was super blindsiding and super unexpected, probably the most unexpected thing in a while.”

Boudreaux explained that, with hindsight, he now better understands the unpredictable nature of the wrestling business, while also feeling his passion and development as a wrestler have grown significantly since leaving WWE.

“But looking back at it, of course, now I just realize that’s the pro wrestling business. It could’ve been anything, you know? For me, I knew I put my 100% work ethic in there, and now I’ve just grown tremendously internationally, and all these different techniques, living in the dojo in Japan for years. And, you know, just all the things that I’ve done now, I think it’s just showing my passion for it, which I don’t think they maybe was seen when I got from college football to WWE ’cause I just started WWE.”

Boudreaux was signed during the COVID-era version of WWE NXT and described the atmosphere at the time as very different from what the company has become under the TKO Group Holdings era.

“This was before TKO, so I don’t know how it is now. But when I was there, it was, like, COVID time, so it was, like, everybody was still kinda sick and stuff like that, and you had to get tested a lot. But for me, it was like I just did a workout at the performance center, did, like, a live PC. I thought it was, like, a great day, and I just got back to my apartment, I got the call from Mr. [John] Laurinaitis, and they said it was budget cuts.”

The former NXT talent also pointed out that many of the executives and decision-makers who were with WWE at the time are no longer part of the company, including John Laurinaitis, who informed him of his release.

“So for me, it was like, looking back now, Mr. Laurinaitis is not in the WWE now, so it’s like there’s this, you know, there’s more new people in there now. There are different people. He’s not in there. You know, so it’s the person that fired me that is not even there, and I talk to, you know, many superstars still in the WWE now, and Mr. [Paul] Heyman, some other people. So, it’s just I think the relationship with me and WWE is still really solid.”

Since departing WWE, Boudreaux has continued wrestling internationally and spent significant time training in Japan, further refining his in-ring abilities and presentation.

Originally viewed as one of WWE’s most physically impressive developmental prospects due to his resemblance to Brock Lesnar and his football background, Boudreaux remains optimistic that another opportunity with WWE could eventually materialize.