Multiple WWE Signings Have Yet To Be Announced

More information has surfaced regarding Nikki Blackheart’s path to World Wrestling Entertainment, with Bryan Alvarez revealing several behind-the-scenes details about how the rising prospect landed on WWE’s radar.

Blackheart recently made her WWE debut in a dark match taped at the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday, though WWE has yet to officially announce her signing publicly.

According to Alvarez, Blackheart’s transition into WWE has been quietly developing for months.

“Update on Nikki Blackheart and WWE: She is no longer an indie wrestler. She is a former cheerleader for the NHL Florida Panthers who trained under Gangrel. Right after Mania 2025 she ended up HEAVILY on WWE’s radar, said to be top five. She was heavily praised by Bayley, so her tryout was basically a guarantee. That was this past February. She very recently moved to Orlando and is one of the few that have still yet to be officially announced by WWE, but all are officially in Orlando and under the typical starting PC/NXT contracts which are usually about three years.”

Before entering professional wrestling, Blackheart worked as a cheerleader for the Florida Panthers. She later trained under veteran wrestler Gangrel, whose wrestling school has helped develop numerous talents over the years.

Alvarez noted that Blackheart drew major interest from WWE shortly after WrestleMania 41 in 2025 and reportedly became one of the company’s top developmental targets. Her momentum was further boosted by strong support from Bayley, who reportedly advocated heavily on her behalf before her WWE tryout.

Bayley has become increasingly influential behind the scenes in helping spotlight up-and-coming talent in recent years. The former Women’s Champion has publicly praised several rising names across the wrestling industry, including Kyle Fletcher, Indi Hartwell, and Blake Monroe.

Alvarez also reported that Blackheart is not the only recent WWE signing still awaiting a formal company announcement.

“There are also three other names besides Nikki that have been signed but haven’t been announced by WWE yet.”

The report aligns with WWE’s increasingly quiet approach to Performance Center signings throughout 2026. Rather than immediately unveiling developmental recruits through official press releases or social media posts, WWE has often allowed signings to surface organically through backstage reports, dark matches, or NXT appearances before confirming them publicly.

Blackheart is now reportedly based in Orlando under a standard WWE Performance Center/NXT developmental contract as she begins the next stage of her wrestling career.