AJ Styles Reacts To WWE Expanding Summer Live Event Schedule

World Wrestling Entertainment recently announced a new slate of live events across the United States for Summer 2026, and AJ Styles believes the company may have finally found the right balance when it comes to touring.

According to PWInsider, WWE executives Nick Khan and Paul Levesque discussed the expanded live event strategy during Tuesday’s internal employee meeting.

The report stated that WWE leadership emphasized the continued importance of house shows as a developmental tool for younger talent. Khan and Levesque reportedly explained that live events give rising performers valuable opportunities to gain experience in front of different audiences, experiment with character and match ideas, and continue improving their in-ring skills outside of televised programming.

The executives also reportedly noted that the new schedule would feature a blend of established stars and developing talent, while stressing the importance of carefully managing workloads in order to reduce injury risks.

Following the news, Styles shared his thoughts on the updated touring strategy in a post on Twitter/X.

“This is good news for everyone. WWE was oversaturated with live events at one point. It seems to me that we have found a happy medium.”

For years, WWE’s demanding live event schedule was viewed as one of the toughest travel routines in professional wrestling, with talent often working multiple shows per week in addition to television tapings and premium live events. In recent years, however, WWE significantly reduced the number of non-televised house shows as part of broader operational changes under the TKO Group Holdings era.

The latest expansion appears designed to strike a balance between giving talent more in-ring opportunities while avoiding the exhausting touring schedules that were once standard across the industry.

Styles, one of WWE’s most experienced veterans, has been outspoken in the past about the physical toll of wrestling schedules, making his endorsement of the revised approach particularly notable.