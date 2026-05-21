WWE Night Of Champions 2026 Still Scheduled For Saudi Arabia

WWE is scheduled to hold its 2026 Night of Champions premium live event (PLE) on Saturday, June 27, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The status of this event has been a topic of discussion amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

According to PWInsider.com (per F4WOnline.com), WWE President Nick Khan and Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque confirmed during a recent Town Hall meeting that the 2026 Night of Champions PLE is still proceeding as planned, along with other future events. They stated they are not concerned about proceeding with these plans.

This update aligns with what TKO President Mark Shapiro stated during an investors’ call a few weeks ago.

Shapiro mentioned that TKO is “firmly moving ahead” with its scheduled events in the Middle East this summer. In addition to the WWE Night of Champions, the company will also present UFC Fight Night in Azerbaijan on the same date, June 27.