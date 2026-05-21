Backstage Update On Baron Corbin’s Potential WWE Return

PWMania.com previously reported that there had been discussions about Baron Corbin potentially making his return to WWE. Dave Meltzer noted that while it had been talked about, it wasn’t 100% confirmed. However, Fightful Select later confirmed that this topic had come up within the company in recent weeks.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Corbin has completed his obligations with several independent wrestling promotions. Among these is Major League Wrestling (MLW), where he has been teaming with Donovan Dijak as the Skyscrapers. Both Dijak and Corbin currently hold the MLW World Tag Team Championships.

The report also mentioned that sources within the industry believe Corbin, who has been performing as Bishop Dyer on the independent scene, is either already signed by WWE or will be soon.

There is currently no information on when he might make his return to WWE, but updates will be provided as they become available.

Corbin is a former WWE United States Champion and a former NXT Tag Team Champion.