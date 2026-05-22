WWE ID Talent Reportedly Required To Use New Ring Names

World Wrestling Entertainment has reportedly introduced a major branding change for wrestlers involved in its WWE ID developmental system.

According to a report from BodySlam.net, talent signed under WWE’s Independent Development program will no longer be permitted to use their previous independent wrestling names for outside appearances moving forward.

The policy is said to take effect immediately and reportedly applies to all future bookings on the independent wrestling scene. Promoters and event organizers will now be expected to advertise WWE ID talent exclusively under their assigned WWE-approved ring names.

Per the report, wrestlers who continue using their former independent identities could risk losing their WWE ID designation altogether.

BodySlam described the move as part of WWE’s effort to establish more unified branding across the WWE ID system.

“Sources have revealed to Bodyslam.net that Independent Wrestlers who have been signed by WWE for a WWE ID contract will no longer be able to use their indie names. Going forward they will have to use their WWE ID names for all upcoming appearances.”

The report also listed several of the current WWE ID name changes already being implemented:

Aricia Demia will now compete as Anya Rune

Notorious Mimi will now compete as Sloane Jacobs

Starboy Charlie will now compete as Chazz Starboy Hall

Jariel Rivera will now compete as Santi Rivera

Jimmy House will now compete as CJ Valor

Mike Cunningham will now compete as Max Abrams

WWE ID — short for WWE Independent Development — officially launched in October 2024 as a scouting and developmental initiative aimed at identifying promising independent wrestlers before they potentially sign full WWE contracts.

The program functions as a bridge between the independent wrestling scene and WWE’s internal developmental structure, offering selected talent financial opportunities, mentorship from established WWE stars, training access at the WWE Performance Center, and additional developmental resources.

The reported policy change signals WWE’s growing interest in controlling branding consistency earlier in the developmental process, even before talent officially arrives on WWE television.

As of now, WWE has not publicly commented on the reported name policy.