AAA Event Featuring Ludwig Kaiser Canceled Following Arrest

As reported by PWMania.com, WWE star Ludwig Kaiser, who also performs under the name El Grande Americano II in both WWE and AAA, was arrested on Wednesday, May 20, on a battery charge in Orlando, Florida.

He was later released from jail after posting a $1,000 bond.

In an announcement on AAA’s Instagram Stories, the organization revealed that an event featuring El Grande Americano II was canceled. The announcement stated (h/t to Fightful.com for the translation), “The ‘Serenata for El Grande Americano’ event scheduled for tonight in Mexico City has been canceled. We appreciate your understanding.”

El Grande Americano II was set to face Original El Grande Americano (also known as Chad Gable) in a Mask vs. Mask Match on May 30 at AAA Noche De Los Grandes, where they were to headline the event. Neither AAA nor WWE has provided any updates regarding the status of the matchup following Kaiser’s arrest.

Recently, Kaiser’s advocate filed a court application requesting permission for Kaiser to travel freely, as his work demands travel both within the U.S. and internationally. It has also been reported that Kaiser was in Mexico when he learned of the arrest warrant issued for him.

The affidavit regarding the incident alleges that Kaiser punched a man and threatened further violence after the individual objected to Kaiser and an unidentified woman engaging in what was described as an “uncontrollably intimate” manner in an elevator.