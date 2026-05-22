Updated Ticket Sales Revealed For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE is set to host the 44th edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event this Saturday, May 23rd, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

According to WrestleTix and reported by the Wrestling Observer, WWE has sold a total of 9,654 tickets so far. Notably, 263 tickets were sold in the past three days alone. To provide context, the last WWE event held at this venue, Sunday Stunner, on April 21st, 2024, sold 5,368 tickets.

This will be the second Saturday Night’s Main Event special WWE has held this year. The previous event took place at the Bell Center in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on January 24th. The 45th edition of the special is scheduled for July 18th at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The card for Saturday Night’s Main Event XLIV this weekend features two tag team title matches: one for the men and one for the women.

Additionally, there will be a match between Penta and “All Ego” Ethan Page for the Intercontinental Title, among other bouts.