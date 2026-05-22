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AJ Styles Shares Surprising Behind-The-Scenes Detail About John Cena Match

By
James Hetfield
-
John Cena vs. AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel
John Cena vs. AJ Styles at Crown Jewel | WWE

WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles recently appeared on an episode of his podcast, Phenomenally Retro.

During the episode, he discussed a variety of topics, including his match against 17-time World Champion John Cena at Crown Jewel in Perth. He shared how Cena called the entire match in the ring.

Styles said, “Our last match, we didn’t have anything called in the beginning. Nothing was called. He just said, ‘I’ll call it.’ I go, ‘Okay,’ and I trusted him so much that I wasn’t worried about it. Let’s just go out there and call it, bro, I’m listening to you. That was it. There was a couple of matches that were very like that. He would take control of it, and he would call the match. He’s different, man.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)

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