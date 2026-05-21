New Details Emerge On Ludwig Kaiser’s Arrest, Pleads Not Guilty

Ludwig Kaiser, who also performs as El Grande Americano and whose real name is Marcel Barthel, has formally pleaded not guilty following his recent arrest in Orange County, Florida on a battery charge.

Barthel was arrested on May 20, 2026 and later released from Orange County Corrections in Orlando after posting a $1,000 bond. The charge stems from an alleged incident that reportedly took place on April 23 at Paramount on Lake Eola in Orlando.

According to the arrest affidavit, complainant Richard Reap told authorities he entered an elevator around 6:30 PM and encountered Barthel and a woman allegedly behaving in an “uncontrollably intimate” manner. After exiting on the 12th floor and reportedly telling the pair to “please have some manners,” Reap claimed Barthel punched him multiple times, pushed him to the ground, and threatened additional violence.

Police documented injuries including a scratch on the back of Reap’s head and redness consistent with a physical altercation. Investigators also stated that surveillance footage from the 12th floor allegedly showed a white male punching and pushing Reap outside the elevator around the reported time.

Authorities later identified Barthel as the suspect, and Reap reportedly identified him through a photo lineup. The affidavit states that law enforcement established probable cause for a simple battery charge.

The filing also noted that there were no allegations involving weapons, intoxication, firearms, or shared residency. Barthel was ordered to have no contact with the complainant or witnesses.

Since the arrest, attorney Thomas D. Sommerville has formally entered an appearance on Barthel’s behalf. Through his legal counsel, Barthel waived his arraignment appearance and submitted a written plea of not guilty while requesting a trial.

The defense additionally requested ten days following arraignment to file potential motions challenging the charging document.

Barthel has also formally requested participation in the discovery process under Florida criminal procedure rules. The filing seeks access to a broad range of materials, including police reports, witness statements, surveillance evidence, expert reports, search and seizure records, physical evidence, and any materials potentially eligible for DNA testing.

The defense further requested disclosure regarding any confidential informants or cooperating witnesses involved in the case.

In a separate filing, Barthel requested permission to travel both domestically and internationally while the case remains pending. According to the motion, he learned about the warrant while working in Mexico on May 19 and immediately arranged travel back to Orlando before surrendering to authorities the following day.

The filing argues that Barthel’s employment as an international performer requires frequent travel throughout the United States and overseas. The defense also emphasized that Barthel has no prior criminal history, maintains his innocence, and intends to comply with all court proceedings.

At this time, the allegations remain accusations only, and no conviction or judicial determination of guilt has been made.