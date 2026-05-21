Austin Theory Fires Back At Fans Criticizing His Wrestling Ability

arisma and in-ring ability while boldly declaring that his future in wrestling remains incredibly bright.

“Five years from now, you’re just going to, you’re going to really respect Austin Theory. And you know, you all do, truthfully.”

Theory then directly targeted online critics, arguing that much of the negativity directed toward him comes from jealousy and frustration.

“But you know, the side of you that’s not real, that you try to show the internet where you’re like, ‘this guy can’t wrestle. This guy doesn’t have charisma.’ Look, we all know you can’t wrestle and we all know you have no charisma. That’s why most of you have zero girlfriends or zero girl experience at all because you’re just this guy that sits in your mom’s basement eating pizza rolls all day saying, ‘wow, I wish I could be Austin Theory, but I’m going to type that.’”

The former United States Champion continued by claiming that many of his detractors actually envy the success he has already achieved at a young age.

“No, ‘I hate him because I want to be him.’ That’s that’s what this is about.”

Theory closed the discussion by reiterating his confidence in where his career is headed.

“So yeah, in five years I’m going to be the greatest thing in the world. So get with the program everybody.”

Still only in his late twenties, Theory has already accomplished more than many WWE stars achieve over an entire career. Since signing with WWE, he has captured the United States Championship, won the Money in the Bank briefcase, and worked alongside major names including Vince McMahon, John Cena, and Seth Rollins.

Despite receiving mixed reactions from portions of the WWE fanbase at various points in his run, Theory remains one of the company’s most heavily featured younger talents and continues to position himself as a future main-event player within WWE.