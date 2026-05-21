Backstage Update On WWE’s Interest In Reuniting Enzo Amore And Big Cass

A potential reunion between Enzo Amore and Big Bill is reportedly gaining real momentum behind the scenes, with new reports indicating that World Wrestling Entertainment has active interest in bringing the former tag team back together.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE has maintained positive backstage relationships with both talents through several producers who previously worked closely with the duo during their original NXT and WWE main roster runs.

The report follows news from False Finish that Amore had recently been spotted at the WWE Performance Center. The outlet additionally claimed that his visit this week was not a one-time appearance and that he has been present at the facility on multiple occasions recently.

Interest in a reunion has intensified further due to uncertainty surrounding Big Bill’s current status with All Elite Wrestling.

Fightful Select previously reported in April that Big Bill’s AEW contract is expected to expire around the end of May or early June 2026. Bill has been largely absent from AEW programming in recent months, having not appeared on television since the February parking lot street fight episode of Collision. He has wrestled only two AEW matches throughout all of 2026.

That timeline has naturally fueled speculation that WWE could attempt to reunite the former tag team once Bill officially becomes available.

Since departing WWE in January 2018, Amore — now performing under the Real1 name — has remained active across the independent wrestling scene, working for promotions including Major League Wrestling, Northeast Wrestling, House of Glory, and Game Changer Wrestling. Alongside wrestling, he has also pursued a music and rap career.

The report also revisited the 2018 sexual assault investigation involving Amore, which was ultimately closed by the Phoenix Police Department without charges being filed.

At the time, a department representative stated:

“The case has been investigated to its fullest extent, while working with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. The case has been closed. This would not preclude the case from reopening, should new evidence come to light.”

Additional reporting from Self Made PW earlier this week also indicated that WWE had recently made contact with Amore.

Enzo and Cass became one of WWE’s most popular acts during the mid-2010s thanks to their charisma, crowd reactions, and standout microphone work. The duo captured the NXT Tag Team Championships before transitioning to the WWE main roster, where they quickly became one of the company’s hottest acts.

The team officially split in 2017 after Big Cass turned on Amore during an episode of WWE Raw. Cass was later released by WWE in 2018 before eventually resurfacing in AEW as Big Bill in 2024.

While no official reunion has been confirmed, the combination of WWE’s reported interest, Amore’s recent Performance Center appearances, and Big Bill’s looming AEW contract expiration has made the possibility feel more realistic than it has in years.