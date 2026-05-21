Baron Corbin Reacts To Rumors Of WWE Comeback

Former World Wrestling Entertainment star Tom Pestock has publicly responded to growing speculation surrounding a potential WWE comeback.

Pestock, who has been competing on the independent scene under the name Bishop Dyer since his WWE release in 2024 as Baron Corbin, addressed the rumors in a post shared on X.

The comments came after multiple reports suggested that Pestock was either already signed by WWE or close to finalizing a return deal.

“I accepted 8 shows in Europe. My eye is still swollen from Australia. I also didn’t know i was done with some of these companies. Who ever is making my schedule needs to let me know this sh*t. I thought it was me but apparently it’s not.”

Pestock’s reference to Australia relates to his recent appearances for World Series Wrestling during the WSW Rise Against tour. One of the featured matches saw Pestock face Killer Kross in a bout that ended in a no-contest on May 15.

The Australian tour concluded over the weekend, with Pestock reportedly working through visible facial swelling following the trip.

The social media post arrived shortly after Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that multiple industry sources believed Pestock was either already under WWE contract or expected to sign imminently.

Dave Meltzer later added further fuel to the speculation during Wrestling Observer Radio, stating that a WWE return for Pestock has been “heavily talked about” within wrestling circles.

Pestock originally signed with WWE in 2012 and went on to become one of the company’s most featured mid-card performers across both NXT and the main roster. During his run as Baron Corbin, he won the United States Championship, captured the Money in the Bank briefcase, and headlined several major WWE storylines over the years.

Since leaving WWE, Pestock has rebuilt momentum internationally through independent appearances while reshaping his in-ring presentation under the Bishop Dyer name.

As of now, WWE has not officially confirmed any agreement with Pestock.