MJF Comments On Danhausen’s WWE Success And Popularity

Top AEW star MJF appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show to discuss various topics, including whether he has been surprised by Danhausen’s success in WWE.

MJF said, “Not remotely. Danhausen rules, Danhausen has always ruled. Danhausen’s a great guy; Danhausen sells merch like a motherf**ker. And Danhausen the person behind the face paint, I’ve known him since I was literally — yeah, Jesus, 20. And he is as advertised. He so clearly pulls people in through his love of the business, if that makes sense.”

On if he expected Danhausen to be pushed so hard by WWE:

“Was I — what do you mean by pushed?… To me, professional wrestling television is — it’s like at bats [in baseball], right? So, there are certain guys if you put a bat in their hand and they’re up next, you might be like, ‘Uh, oh s**t.’ And then there are other guys where you put a bat in your hand and you know they’re going to hit a f**king dinger, right? That’s me. I thought that if Danhausen was given — genuinely, if Danhausen was given at bats, that eventually he was going to hit a dinger.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)