Friday, May 22, 2026
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WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (5/22/2026): Lexington, KY.

By
Matt Boone
-
WWE SmackDown
WWE SmackDown

The road to WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event wraps up tonight.

WWE SmackDown is live at 8/7c this evening from Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY., as the blue brand returns with their final show before Saturday’s special event, with the road to WWE Clash In Italy the following week also winding down.

Advertised for the May 22, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown is Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Talla Tonga.

The official WWE website is also advertising Drew McIntyre, who has not appeared since his Unsanctioned Match against Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 42.

Join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results.

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