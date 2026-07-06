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Mandy Rose Announces Pregnancy

By
Phil Johnson
-
Mandy Rose in WWE
Mandy Rose | WWE

Former WWE star Mandy Rose has announced that she and her husband, former WWE and NXT wrestler Tino Sabbatelli, are expecting their first child together.

Rose shared the happy news in an Instagram post featuring a video of the couple discovering they were going to become parents. While she did not reveal her due date, she reflected on the milestone with a heartfelt message. “God’s timing is always greater than our plans. The biggest blessing has been quietly growing behind the scenes.”

The announcement was met with an outpouring of support from friends and fellow wrestlers.

CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE, commented: “Congratulations!!! Love you so much ❤️❤️❤️ so happy for you.”

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus also shared her excitement, writing: “Omgosh congrats babe!!!! The best gig you’ll ever have! xo.”

Congratulations to Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli on the exciting news as they prepare to welcome their first child together.

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