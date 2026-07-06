Nikki Bella Returns To In-Ring Training Following Injury

There is encouraging news regarding Nikki Bella’s recovery, as the WWE Hall of Famer appears to be making steady progress toward an in-ring return.

Bella has been sidelined since WrestleMania 42 after suffering an ankle injury. She had originally been scheduled to challenge for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at the event before a returning Paige took her place, teaming with Brie Bella to capture the titles.

Now, Nikki has offered a positive update on her recovery.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Bella shared multiple photos and videos showing herself back inside the ring training, signaling that her rehabilitation continues to move in the right direction.

While no timetable has been announced for her return to WWE television, the footage suggests Bella may be getting closer to stepping back into the ring.

We wish Nikki Bella a continued speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her back in action.