AJ Styles Hopes Sami Zayn Isn’t A Transitional WWE Champion

AJ Styles believes Sami Zayn has everything it takes to succeed as WWE Champion and hopes the company has long-term plans for his title reign.

Speaking on his P1 Podcast, Styles addressed the growing speculation that Zayn could simply be a transitional champion, saying he hopes that isn’t the direction WWE takes.

“I hate to think that this was something that is gonna be a flip-flop. We don’t necessarily do that. It’s not good for business. But what’s the next step? I’m not really sure, which makes it very interesting.”

Styles went on to praise Zayn’s abilities, saying he is more than capable of thriving as the company’s top champion while embracing his underdog persona.

“I don’t want to see a transitional champion. I think that Sami’s more than capable of pulling off being a World Champion and totally being the underdog here.”

While acknowledging that many fans are concerned about the length of Zayn’s reign, Styles said he doesn’t believe a quick title change would be the right creative decision.

“You got people worried that Sami’s just going to be a transitional champion. He’s gonna win just to lose it to who knows? I don’t think that is the best way to go about doing the storyline. I think there’s some magic to be made.”

Zayn is scheduled to defend the WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes on tonight’s episode of Raw.