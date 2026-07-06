First Trailer Released For WWE Unreal Season 3

WWE has officially released the trailer for Season 3 of WWE Unreal, offering fans another behind-the-scenes look at the company’s creative process.
The acclaimed docuseries returns with a new season that promises to take viewers inside the WWE writers’ room as injuries, last-minute creative changes, and career-defining decisions shape what is being promoted as one of the company’s biggest years.
According to the trailer, the upcoming season will feature several major storylines, including John Cena’s farewell run, the return of a fan-favorite superstar, and the rise of WWE’s next generation of talent.
Season 3 will also feature appearances from a number of WWE’s biggest names, including:
John Cena
Cody Rhodes
Liv Morgan
CM Punk
AJ Lee
Trick Williams
Lash Legend
Stephanie Vaquer
Oba Femi
Bron Breakker
Chelsea Green
Matt Cardona
Seth Rollins
Becky Lynch
WWE Unreal Season 3 premieres on July 21 and will consist of five episodes, each with an approximate runtime of 50 minutes.
WWE: UNREAL returns July 21.
Go behind the scenes with the biggest WWE Superstars and back into the writer's room as career-defining decisions reshape WWE’s biggest season yet heading into WrestleMania 42. pic.twitter.com/Rc77099W6B
— Netflix (@netflix) July 6, 2026