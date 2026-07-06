First Trailer Released For WWE Unreal Season 3

WWE has officially released the trailer for Season 3 of WWE Unreal, offering fans another behind-the-scenes look at the company’s creative process.

The acclaimed docuseries returns with a new season that promises to take viewers inside the WWE writers’ room as injuries, last-minute creative changes, and career-defining decisions shape what is being promoted as one of the company’s biggest years.

According to the trailer, the upcoming season will feature several major storylines, including John Cena’s farewell run, the return of a fan-favorite superstar, and the rise of WWE’s next generation of talent.

Season 3 will also feature appearances from a number of WWE’s biggest names, including:

John Cena

Cody Rhodes

Liv Morgan

CM Punk

AJ Lee

Trick Williams

Lash Legend

Stephanie Vaquer

Oba Femi

Bron Breakker

Chelsea Green

Matt Cardona

Seth Rollins

Becky Lynch

WWE Unreal Season 3 premieres on July 21 and will consist of five episodes, each with an approximate runtime of 50 minutes.