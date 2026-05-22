WWE Guest Host And NASCAR Star Kyle Busch Passes Away

NASCAR has announced the tragic passing of two-time Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch, who had made several celebrity appearances for WWE. He was 41 years old at the time of his death, which followed a diagnosis of a serious illness. Details about the illness have not yet been made public.

Busch had a remarkable career in NASCAR, racing for 26 years and entering his 22nd full-time season in the sport’s top division. According to the statement, he achieved an impressive 102 victories in what is now known as the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and 69 wins in the Craftsman Truck Series.

An avid WWE fan, Busch guest-hosted an episode of RAW in 2009. Additionally, he briefly held the WWE 24/7 Championship, winning it from WWE Tag Team Champion R-Truth during the December 2, 2019, episode of RAW, although he quickly lost it back.

On behalf of PWMania.com, we extend our condolences to the family, friends, and many fans of Kyle Busch.