Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of NXT, which will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Nathan Frazer from Fraxiom will face Romeo Moreno in a WWE Men’s Speed Tournament match.

Additionally, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Lola Vice will defend her title against Izzi Dame from The Culling. “Super” Sean Legacy is set to compete against Dorian Van Dux in another WWE Men’s Speed Tournament match.

Wren Sinclair from WrenQCC will go up against Kelani Jordan in a singles match, while Shiloh Hill, the winner of WWE LFG Season Two, will battle Charlie Dempsey from BirthRight in another singles match.

Furthermore, Jaida Parker will take on Layla Diggs in a singles match, and the tag team OTM (Bronco Nima and Lucien Price) will face The Culling (Shawn Spears and Niko Vance) in a tag team match.

This episode will air live on The CW and will also be available internationally on Netflix.

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